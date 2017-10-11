Angel Mom to Ivanka: ‘Which Child Would You Choose to Lose at the Hands of an Illegal to Support Your Agenda?’

“Angel Mom” and co-founder of Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime (AVIAC) Mary Ann Mendoza spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Wednesday regarding the White House’s demands to Democrats on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and recent public comments by Ivanka Trump on the issue.

Breitbart News reported Ivanka Trump’s comments:

“issue that needs a long-term congressional fix,” Trump cautiously responded to Nina Easton, a liberal former journalist who is married to a political consultant for establishment GOP politicians. Trump was attending an October 9 event titled “Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women Summit,” and said: I am personally of the opinion, and the president has stated this, that we have to figure out a good solution that protects these innocent people, many of whom were brought to this country as children. But you know, there has to be a long-term fix, and it cannot be bandaged over at a presidential level [by] another executive order which can be rescinded by a subsequent administration.

Mendoza said Wednesday, “I didn’t vote for Ivanka. I voted for President Trump. And I’m sure if Ivanka had been affected by illegal criminal activity in her family, I think she’d have a different stance on this. I’d love to be able to meet with her face-to-face, look her in the eye as a mother to a mother and say, ‘Which child would you choose to lose at the hands of an illegal to support your agenda?'”

Mendoza continued, “This is what [Ivanka Trump is] asking of the American people.”

