Tim Tebow has become the biggest draw in all of Double-A baseball, and, after hitting a three-run homer with his first at-bat for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, he didn’t disappoint the crowd on Thursday.

The former NFL quarterback-turned pro baseball player’s homer brought in two teammates standing on the bases and gave the Ponies a 5-0 lead in their April 5 game against the Portland Sea Dogs at NYSEG Stadium, PressConnects reported.

LIFT OFF!@TimTebow crushes his first home run of the season for the @RumblePoniesBB. pic.twitter.com/7DTd1CjlIk — New York Mets (@Mets) April 5, 2018

The feat became the Heisman Trophy winner’s ninth home run in his professional career driving in two previously walked teammates after he sent the ball screaming over the right field wall.

Thus far, everywhere Tebow has gone in the minors he has become a fan favorite packing the stands with new fans. Indeed, Tebow has already shown more ability on the field than sports analysts thought he would. Still, Mets General Manager Sandy Alderson recently cut Tebow from the team’s MLB camp. Tebow noted that a sprained ankle probably took his edge away and vowed to keep at his quest to enter the major leagues.

