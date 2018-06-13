Los Angeles Rams Owe Reggie Bush $12.5M in Knee Injury Lawsuit

June 12 (UPI) — A St. Louis jury ordered the Los Angeles Rams to pay Reggie Bush $12.5 million in damages Tuesday relating to a knee injury he had in 2015.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch was the first to report the verdict. News 4 St. Louis confirmed the development.

Bush, 33, was playing in his tenth NFL season when he suffered a meniscus tear after returning a punt against the Rams while playing for the San Francisco 49ers at the Edward Jones Dome. Bush landed awkwardly after slipping on concrete and was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The former Heisman Trophy winner played in 13 games the next season for the Buffalo Bills, before calling it quits.

The Rams were ordered to pay $4.95 million in compensatory damages and $7.5 million in punitive damages. Bush previously sued public agencies associated with the dome, but those cases were dismissed last week.

Bush filed the suit in 2016. He referred to the surface surrounding the field at the time as the “concrete ring of death.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh McCown injured his shoulder after slipping on the same surface a week before Bush took his tumble. The Rams later covered the area with rubber padding.

Bush works as an analyst for NFL Network. He posted a GIF on Twitter of a man smiling after news of the verdict broke.