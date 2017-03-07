Skip to content

WikiLeaks Releases CIA Data Dump, Claims Press Conference Livestream ‘Under Attack’

AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

by Lucas Nolan7 Mar 20170

WikiLeaks has released a CIA data dump titled “Vault 7 Part 1 “Year Zero”: Inside the CIA’s global hacking force.”

WikiLeaks sent out multiple tweets today in relation to a new batch of information set to be published following a press conference at 8AM ET. The release was given the codename “Year Zero” and related to what WikiLeaks called a “CIA global hacking force.”

At 8AM WikiLeaks claimed that their live streaming services were “under attack” and that they were “activating contingency.”

A few minutes later, WikiLeaks tweeted the decryption passphrase for the CIA data dump which reads, “SplinterItIntoAThousandPiecesAndScatterItIntoTheWinds”,

WikiLeaks has since announced that Julian Assange’s press conference relating to the data dump will be rescheduled for a later time,

Breitbart will be reporting on the leaks as events unfold.

