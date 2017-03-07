WikiLeaks Releases CIA Data Dump, Claims Press Conference Livestream ‘Under Attack’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

WikiLeaks has released a CIA data dump titled “Vault 7 Part 1 “Year Zero”: Inside the CIA’s global hacking force.”

WikiLeaks sent out multiple tweets today in relation to a new batch of information set to be published following a press conference at 8AM ET. The release was given the codename “Year Zero” and related to what WikiLeaks called a “CIA global hacking force.”

RELEASE: Vault 7 Part 1 "Year Zero": Inside the CIA's global hacking force https://t.co/h5wzfrReyy pic.twitter.com/N2lxyHH9jp — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) March 7, 2017

At 8AM WikiLeaks claimed that their live streaming services were “under attack” and that they were “activating contingency.”

Press conf under attack: Facebook+Periscope video used by WikiLeaks' editor Julian Assange have been attacked. Activating contingency (1/2) — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) March 7, 2017

A few minutes later, WikiLeaks tweeted the decryption passphrase for the CIA data dump which reads, “SplinterItIntoAThousandPiecesAndScatterItIntoTheWinds”,

RELEASE: CIA Vault 7 Year Zero decryption passphrase: SplinterItIntoAThousandPiecesAndScatterItIntoTheWinds — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) March 7, 2017

WikiLeaks has since announced that Julian Assange’s press conference relating to the data dump will be rescheduled for a later time,

NOTICE: As Mr. Assange's Perscipe+Facebook video stream links are under attack his video press conference will be rescheduled. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) March 7, 2017

Breitbart will be reporting on the leaks as events unfold.