Florida Man Threatens to ‘Shoot Up’ Disney World on Facebook

A man from Florida was arrested recently after threatening to “shoot up” Disney World in a Facebook group.

Derek Eitel, 23, of Cocoa, Florida, was arrested recently after he posted to a Facebook group with more than 800 members saying: “5 likes and I’ll go shoot up Disney and hang myself.” The Daily Mail reports that one member of the group, Kelly Maki, said that Eitel only received one like on the post, from himself. Authorities have not released the name of the group that Eitel posted the threat in.

At least two members of the group were worried enough about the seriousness of Eitel’s post to report it to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Eitel lives in the 6600 block of Burning Tree Avenue, which is west of Interstate 95 and north of State Road 520 near Cocoa.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said that upon questioning, Eitel admitted to typing the threat in the group on his phone. Eitel had previously displayed worrying inclinations via Facebook, posting a photo which read “Better Off Gone” earlier this month.

Eitel has been arrested and charged with making written threats to kill or do bodily harm, he is currently being held in lieu of $100,000 bail at the Brevard County Jail.