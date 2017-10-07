Border Patrol Agents Bust 10 Camouflaged Pot-Smuggling Illegal Aliens

Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona busted ten illegal aliens dressed in camouflaged jackets as they attempted to smuggle nearly 400 pounds of marijuana into the U.S.

The agents, assigned to the Welton Border Patrol Station, began tracking a large group of illegal aliens just west of Gila Bend, Arizona on Thursday morning. The agents eventually caught up with the group and found them wearing camouflaged jackets and carrying heavy backpacks, according to information obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials by Breitbart Texas.

The bundles contained 390 pounds of marijuana, officials stated. The agents estimated the street value of the drugs to be worth in excess of $135,000.

Agents confirmed the ten drug-smuggling mules to be illegal aliens. The Washington Examiner reported the ten individuals appeared to be teenage males. Each backpack contained about 40 pounds of marijuana. The news outlet said the men may have been hired by a drug cartel to smuggle the drugs into the U.S.

Breitbart Texas previously reported that illegal aliens often times work out their fees for being smuggled into the U.S. by carrying drugs for the cartels who regulate the flow of drugs and human cargo across the border.

The Border Patrol agents arrested the ten illegal aliens and seized the drugs.

