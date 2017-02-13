Coulter on Immigration Policy: ‘Our Country Is Not a Battered Woman’s Shelter’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday on Sean Hannity’s nationally syndicated radio program, conservative author and commentator Ann Coulter maintained President Donald Trump was within his legal authority to act as he had with his executive order placing restrictions on those coming to the United States from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

But she also pointed out that the 2016 presidential election was a mandate from the American people for Trump to take a more aggressive approach with regards to immigration, including the admission of refugees.

“I think that is the reason for this election,” Coulter said. “The public has been begging for less immigration overall. Forget the ones from the countries designation by Hillary Clinton’s State Department as terrorist countries. For decades now, if you ask Americans do you want immigration to stay the same, go up or be reduced — nobody wants it to go up. And I believe it’s been a consistent majority saying, ‘No, fewer, fewer, fewer immigrants. We’ve taken in enough. America needs a break.’ We have taken, as I describe in ‘Adios America, for the past several decades, America has taken in more refugees than the entire rest of the world combined. Our country is not a battered woman’s shelter. We’re not here to take in all the charity cases of the world. This was the point of this election — please help us, the American people, including immigrants who have come in.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor