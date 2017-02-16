Charles Oakley: I’ve Heard Knicks Owner James Dolan Is Racist

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

As the fallout continues from the feud between New York Knicks owner James Dolan and former Knicks star Charles Oakley after Oakley had to be removed from Madison Square Garden for fighting with a security guard and going after Dolan, Oakley said he has heard the Knicks owner may be racist.

Following the incident, Dolan banned Oakley from Madison Square Garden, but that has since been lifted.

“You hear all that stuff but I don’t know. I can’t say yet,” Oakley said to TMZ Sports on if Dolan is racist. “If it [true], it’ll come out. But right now, we’re still waiting to see.”

