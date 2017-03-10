Pelosi: ‘I Would Have Been Gone By Now’ If Hillary Had Won

While speaking with reporters on Friday, House Minority Leader Representative Nancy Pelosi stated of the 2016 presidential election, “I would have been gone by now if she had won.”
Pelosi said that the Affordable Care Act is “a pillar” and that if Clinton was in office, she wouldn’t worry about the ACA going away. Pelosi continued that “we all knew” Clinton would win.
She added that Trump winning “motivated me her to stay.” And “I would have been gone by now if she had won.”
