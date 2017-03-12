Rand Paul: With Ryan’s Obamacare Lite Premiums Will Continue to Rise

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” while discussing the Republicans the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act dubbed Obamacare, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said Speaker of the House Paul Ryan’s (R-WI) proposal was “Obamacare lite” and that will cause premiums to continue to rise.

Paul said, “I think it is basically Obamacare light. It keeps the subsidies, keeps the taxings for a year, then keeps the Cadillac tax forever, the tax on good insurance. It keeps the individual mandate, interestingly, Republicans have complained for years and we didn’t like the government was going to make you pay a meant, well now instead of paying the penalty to the government you pay the meant to the insurance industry. There is also in the insurance industries, the one primary thing that is wrong with Obamacare, this is what everybody, is that premiums are rising and — through the roof, soaring in the individual market. That will happen under the Ryan plan as well because it does nothing to fix the fundamental problem.”

