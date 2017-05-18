Feinstein: I Haven’t Seen Any Evidence of Collusion Between Trump Campaign and Russians

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) stated that she has not seen any evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians, and that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is the one that “would bring forward solid evidence on which you could base a criminal case and indict someone.”

Anchor Wolf Blitzer asked, “The last time we spoke, Senator, I asked you if you had actually seen evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians, and you said to me — and I’m quoting you know — you said, ‘Not at this time.’ Has anything changed since we spoke last?”

Feinstein answered, “Well, not — no, it hasn’t. So, I would depend on this investigation that we’re talking about, that would bring forward any criminal activity, and, of course, has the right and the ability to charge people, select targets, look at them, bring about an indictment. And so, it’s a very big investigation, and I think somebody that’s as sophisticated as Bob Mueller is really the one to carry it out and see that it does not go awry, it does not overeach, but it’s what it should be.”

Blitzer followed up, “[S]o far, you have not seen any evidence of collusion, is that right?”

Feinstein responded, “Well, evidence that would establish that there’s collusion. There are all kinds of rumors around. there are newspaper stories, but that’s not necessarily evidence. And so, you’ve got the Intelligence Committee looking at it, and you will have the Mueller investigation going on, and it’s the Mueller investigation that would bring forward solid evidence on which you could base a criminal case and indict someone.”

(h/t Grabien)

