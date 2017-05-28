Nina Turner: ‘No One in Ohio Is Asking About Russia’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” while discussing reports that President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, White House senior advisor Jared Kushner attempted to set up a back channel with Russia, former Democrat state senator from Ohio Nina Turner said, “No one in Ohio is asking about Russia.”

Turner said, “No one in Ohio is asking about Russia. I mean, we have to deal with to deal with this. It’s all on the minds of the American people. But people in Ohio. they want to know about jobs, their children. I was just in California where California folks, especially the national nurses, pushing for healthy California, single payer, Medicare for all kinds of things. I talked to a Boomer, a Baby Boomer who is an African-American Baby Boomer who lives here in D.C., Russia is not in his top five. He believes that both parties are failing.”

“I talked to a Gen Xer a white male who is in the union,” she continued. “He wants a third party. The president should be concerned about this, all Americans should be concerned about this, but if we were to go to Flint, they want to know how they’re going to get clean water and why 8,000 people are about the to lose their homes. We are preoccupied with this. It’s not that it’s not important, but everyday Americans are being left behind because it’s Russia, Russia, Russia. Do we need 535 members of the Congress to deal with Russia? Can some deal with some domestic issues?”

