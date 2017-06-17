SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Joy Reid: It’s ‘Delicate’ Because While We Hope Scalise Recovers, We Can’t Ignore His History of Race, Gun Control

by Trent Baker17 Jun 20170

MSNBC “AM Joy” host Joy Reid reacted Saturday to House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise’s (R-LA) shooting, calling it a “delicate” situation because she hopes he recovers but added she cannot ignore his history regarding race, same-sex marriage and gun control.

“[I]t’s a delicate thing because everybody is wishing the congressman well and hoping that he recovers, but Steve Scalise has a history that we’ve all been forced to sort of ignore on race,” Reid said. “He did come to leadership after some controversy over attending a white nationalist event, which he says he didn’t know what it was. He also co-sponsored a bill to amend the Constitution to define marriage as between a man and a woman. He voted for the House healthcare bill, which as you said would gut health care for millions of people, including three million children, and he co-sponsored a bill to repeal the ban on semi-automatic weapons. Because he is in jeopardy and everybody is pulling for him, are we required in a moral sense to put that aside at the moment?”

