Dem Rep Who Joked About Kellyanne Conway on Her Knees: Sexism Plays Well in the South

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Congressional Black Caucus chairman Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA), who once joked White House aide Kellyanne Conway “really looked kind of familiar” kneeling on an Oval Office couch, said sexism was an “effective” tactic in the South.

Richmond made that comment with regards to ads attacking Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D.-CA) in Georgia’s special election earlier this week.

After a backlash, Richmond apologized for the sofa comments.

Discussing the Pelosi ads, Richmond said, “Well, I think that you use that in the South. I’m from the south. And I represent a district in Louisiana, and I think that there are a number of things you can do in the South that are easy — that doesn’t make it right. You can you always have subtle hints of racism or sexism and other things, and it will be effective to some extent, unfortunately. I don’t think it makes it right. I think it’s the reality we live in. We have to do a better job as Democrats of talking about what we believe in, what we stand for, and what our track record is.”

“I think that you also can anticipate what people use against you and take it off the table very early,” he added. “So I think both races were incredibly difficult races to win. But we didn’t, and we wanted to, and we kind of expected to, so every loss hurts, and we have to figure out how to go back and win.”

