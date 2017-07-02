Joan Walsh: Trump Voters Driven by Fear of Brown People

This weekend on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” political analyst Joan Walsh said President Donald Trump’s voters were moved by fear of “brown people.”

Walsh said, “Well I think it’s inescapable that’s part of it. The really good research that’s taken place since the election shows that fear of a changing America is the number one factor that you can see drive really the divides, a white Trump voter from a white non-Trump voter, that it’s fears of brown people, fears of losing the majority. But you know what’s also sad to me is that this cohort, I wrote about my Irish Catholic working class family, this cohort used to be so patriotic, and so much America—love it or leave it, things that I didn’t like about it, but that was just so stirred by this country’s—what they perceived as its values and much of the same cohort is with Donald Trump—dismissing the Russia allegations, doing nothing to support the people who are trying to get answers, and I find this kind of relative, this relativity about well, you know, if my guy doesn’t think it’s important or if my guy might even be threatened by it, then I don’t care either. That is not patriotism. That is something else entirely.”

