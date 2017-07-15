Gorka: ‘Somebody Has to Be the President’s Pit Bull — I’m Going to Take It to Them’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Dr. Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, discussed his recent interaction with the media, some of which have been adversarial.

Gorka explained host Sean Hannity he was prepared to take on the role of “pit bull” for Trump after clips from his previous MSNBC and CNN appearances were shown.

Transcript as follows:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. SEBASTIAN GORKA, DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT: So you know who leaked the information? Do you have those identities?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I’m asking, do you believe that —

GORKA: No. I’m asking you. Do you believe —

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, I can’t answer that, sir.

GORKA: Do you know?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Dr. Gorka, his beat-down of the liberal media, and did it to the anchors, right to their faces, all week. That’s straight ahead.

HANNITY: Welcome back to HANNITY. So this week, one brave member of the Trump administration went into the lion’s den over and over again to do battle with the destroy-Trump media. Now, whether he was appearing on CNN or MSNBC, Dr. Sebastian Gorka took the president’s message to some pretty dark corners of the fake news sphere, and he came out on top. This is entertaining. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GORKA: More people watch “Nick at Night” cartoons than CNN today.

ALISYN CAMEROTA, CNN ANCHOR: Our ratings are doing just fine. If you want to go there, our ratings are doing just fine.

GORKA: You’re 14th. You are now 13th place in national ratings behind “Nick at Night,” which is at 11:00.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You used that line on Monday.

GORKA: Yes, 4 million viewers. You barely scratched 200,000.

In the last nine months, you and your colleagues and the fake news media, CNN, MSNBC, “New York Times” —

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, sir.

GORKA: I’m going to finish. I’m going to finish.

Do you know who leaked the information? Do you have those identities?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I’m asking you. Do you believe that —

GORKA: No. I’m asking you.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, I can’t answer that, sir.

GORKA: Do you know?

You’ve seen that leadership from the southern border to NATO to Warsaw to the economy to the stock market, we’re crushing it, and he can do that from anywhere.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: All right, well, the White House doesn’t crush a stock market.

GORKA: It’s a common phrase. It means winning.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thanks for helping me with a common phrase.

GORKA: You’re welcome. Any time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: All right, a Gorka beat-down. Joining us now, the man himself, the deputy assistant to the president, Dr. Sebastian Gorka. I just want to point out factually, 50-year reruns of “Yogi Bear,” 25-plus year reruns of “Full House” are what’s on at “Nick at Night” that is beating CNN. So you’re factually correct. And you took it to them. And I’m glad you did. Why did you decide to do it?

GORKA: Because sooner or later somebody has to push back. We have beautiful, intelligent women like Kellyanne. We’ve got brave professionals like Sean Spicer. Somebody has to be the president’s pit bull. And I’m ready. I’m going to take it to them.

Sean, they had a reputation, CNN in the warzones, MSNBC. It’s gone like a puff of smoke. They have a credibility crisis. Think about what they’re doing. They’ve been in this collusion delusion for nine months, not one piece of evidence of any illegal activity, and they spin and they spin. They’re tanking. Somebody has to make them wake up, and I’m glad to help them.

HANNITY: Listen, it’s something we do on this program almost every night. And we’re giving news and information that I argue you really can’t get anywhere else. And I even watched about eight minutes last night of a CNN program. It was so shallow, so bitterly partisan, so absolutely factually inaccurate that I couldn’t take it anymore. I tweeted it out, and people were like why did you waste eight minutes of your life? We know it’s fake news.

But here’s the issue. Now we know that there was collusion, there were meetings with paid DNC operatives and the ambassador of Ukraine, and information is passed on to the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC. Then you’ve got the Christopher Steele, Russian dossier, money paid out, Russian information given in that particular case. Comey even wanted to hire the guy. There’s so much evidence of collusion on other side, and nobody else is talking about it. This isn’t funny at this point.

GORKA: Sean, they’ve made a decision. My White House colleague Anderson Raven (ph), he coined the phrase last week, the fake news industrial complex. There’s two ways to be successful in your business, Sean. One way is to go after the ratings with sensationalism, with lies, lies about Tony Scaramucci, lies about what Mueller is going to testify. Just spin, spin, spin so you make more money.

HANNITY: Everybody has been lied about.

GORKA: Right.

HANNITY: They’ve gone after you. They’ve gone after the first lady, the first daughter. They’ve gone after even an 11-year-old kid, 10 at the time. They’ve gone after both brothers. They’ve gone after Reince and Bannon and Kellyanne and Steve Miller, and, by the way, people that support the president and agree with his agenda like me. There’s nobody that gets a pass here. They want to kill anybody associated with the president, politically speaking.

GORKA: Sean, they have a psychological issue. It really is a psychological issue. They cannot believe that the American people chose Donald J. Trump to be president. As a result they’re in this bubble, they’re in this psychological crisis, they’re tanking, so they spin, they spin. They want to make more money on ratings so their corporate owners are happy. The only way to be successful in the long term, the only way is to do what you do, Sean. It’s about truth. You saw that you’re a conservative, but you’re interested in the truth, whether it’s about Benghazi, the IRS scandal —

HANNITY: Absolutely.

GORKA: — Fast and Furious, they don’t care about the truth. Think about their professionalism or their lack of it. Could you imagine a Walter Cronkite or an Edward R. Murrow having a guest on their show, and then after their interview ends, in the next panel they insult the guest when he can’t defend himself. That’s what Anderson Cooper did this week.

HANNITY: It was pathetic.

GORKA: That’s just unprofessional.

HANNITY: And by the way, used a guy that recently died to do it.

GORKA: Yes.

HANNITY: Great job this week. This is — that was important, a line in the sand. And it’s about time people start calling them out. Good job, Dr. Gorka. Thanks for being with us.

GORKA: Thanks, Sean.