Bernstein on Trump-Russia Collusion: ‘We Are in the Midst of a Cold Civil War in This Country’

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” journalist and network contributor Carl Bernstein said the difference between the investigations into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and the Watergate era was the country is “in the midst of a cold civil war.”

Bernstein said, “The difference between Watergate and now, one of the big differences is that we are in the midst of a cold civil war in this country, a political and cultural civil war.”

He added that Fox news has created, “a different media universe,” that is “a caldron taking place in this hot house of political debate in which a fact based debate is becoming impossible in this culture.”

