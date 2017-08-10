Dem Rep Castro: Some of North Korea’s Threats ‘Have Been Made Because the President Has Also Made His Own Threats’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Wolf,” Representative Joaquin Castro (D-TX) argued that some of North Korea’s threats are being made because President Trump made threats of his own to North Korea.

Castro reacted to threats from North Korea to launch ballistic missiles towards Guam by stating, “I think some of these threats have been made because the president has also made his own threats. And so, that’s why I’m saying that we need to allow diplomacy a chance to work, instead of going tit for tat with a 32-year-old dictator in North Korea.”

