Feinstein: DACA Is on Shaky Legal Ground

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) stated that DACA is on shaky legal ground and that is why Congress needs to pass a law.

Anchor Chuck Todd asked, “Do you think — is DACA — was DACA legal?”

Feinstein answered, “DACA was executive order. Legal is the law of passage of something. I — you know, there are ten attorneys general that are prepared to sue. I don’t want to get into that. The point is, DACA is here. And we’ve got 800,000 young people –.”

Todd then cut in to say, “Your answer indicates, though, that it’s on shaky legal ground.”

Feinstein stated, “It is. That’s why we need to pass a law, and we should do it.”

