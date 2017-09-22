Strange: ‘I Support the Concept’ of Graham-Cassidy, But Not Signed Off on It

In an interview with Birmingham, AL’s CBS affiliate WIAT that aired Friday, Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) said he supported the “concept” of the Graham-Cassidy health care legislation, but he wants to review the “specifics” of the bill regarding Alabama before he signs off on it.

“I support the concept of it very much so,” Strange told WIAT. “I haven’t seen the specifics of how it affects Alabama yet, so I’ve not signed off totally until I make sure our citizens are protected.”

