SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Strange: ‘I Support the Concept’ of Graham-Cassidy, But Not Signed Off on It

by Trent Baker22 Sep 20170

In an interview with Birmingham, AL’s CBS affiliate WIAT that aired Friday, Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) said he supported the “concept” of the Graham-Cassidy health care legislation, but he wants to review the “specifics” of the bill regarding Alabama before he signs off on it.

“I support the concept of it very much so,” Strange told WIAT. “I haven’t seen the specifics of how it affects Alabama yet, so I’ve not signed off totally until I make sure our citizens are protected.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x