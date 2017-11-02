Warren: I Agree With the Notion That the Democratic Primary Was Rigged

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said she believes the Democratic primary was rigged.

Warren stated, “Look, this is a real problem, but what we’ve got to do as Democrats now, is we’ve got to hold this party accountable. When…Tom Perez was first elected chair of the DNC, the very first conversation I had with him is to say, you have got to put together a Democratic Party in which everybody can have confidence that the party is working for Democrats, rather than Democrats are working for the party. And he’s being tested now. This is a test for Tom Perez.”

Anchor Jake Tapper then asked Warren, “[D]o you agree with the notion that it was rigged?”

She responded, “Yes.”

