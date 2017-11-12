GOP Sen Scott on Roy Moore: ‘The Judge and the Jury in This Case’ Will Be the Voters of Alabama

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore should “step aside” from the December 12 U.S. Senate race if the sexual abuse accusations leveled against him in a report in The Washington Post are true.

Scott said, “Well, certainly the allegations are very, very strong, denial was not as strong as the allegations. I think if the allegations are true, there’s no doubt that he should step aside and not for the party, but for the American people. We have to find a way to restore trust and confidence in our elected officials, in our government. and this goes in the wrong direction.”

He added, “There’s no doubt that the case is compelling. The judge and the jury, in this case, will be the people of Alabama, voters of Alabama. they will have an opportunity to weigh in very clearly and decisively and very shortly.”

