CNN’s Van Jones: To a Whole Generation of Young People the NRA Is Like the KKK

Thursday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” while discussing school shootings network host Van Jones said many young people in favor of gun control see the National Rifle Association (NRA) like the Ku Klux Klan.

Jones said,”We haven’t had the kind of innovation, experimentation, trying of things—I don’t know of any of the things being proposed would make any difference at all yet. But we should know more than we know right now. We should have been able to try things, and we haven’t been able to. So now what’s happening is you have a whole generation of young people who essentially see the NRA as their enemy. To them, the NRA is like the KKK. It’s just some hostile force that is against them, that’s risking their lives.”

He added, “These kids, they’re not fighting for their future—they’re fighting for their right to survive, to have a future. They are fighting for a right to stay alive. They do not see the NRA as a friend in that fight.”

