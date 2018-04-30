Jorge Ramos: U.S. Becoming Hostile, Dangerous Country for Refugees, Immigrants

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Univision news anchor Jorge Ramos said America was becoming a “hostile and even dangerous country for refugees and immigrants.”

Ramos said, “I think the United States is becoming a hostile and even dangerous country for refugees and immigrants. We have a long history of being accepting of immigrants from countries where they are fleeing violence and poverty and lack of democracy. I think that’s precisely what the United States is. At the end, Tucker, I think it’s a matter of deciding what kind of country do we want to be.”

He added, “It seems at this point that we are talking about a few hundred refugees and putting it in the 65 million refugees that are in the world, the United States except and only 84,000 in 2016 and this is going to be even less. So it’s a matter of deciding what kind of country do we want to be.”

