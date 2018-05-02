Giuliani: ‘Right Now, Odds Are’ Trump Won’t Be Interviewed by Mueller

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rudy Giuliani, a member of President Trump’s legal team, stated that the odds are currently against President Trump sitting down with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Giuliani stated, “[H]ere’s what it’s all about…are they objective? Are they? Well, right now, a lot of things point in the direction of they made up their mind that Comey’s telling the truth and not the president. When you look at those questions about, what does the president think? What does the president feel? What does the president really desire? Those are all questions intended to trap him in some way in contradicting what is, in fact, a very, very solid explanation of what happened. He fired Comey because Comey would not, among other things, say that he wasn’t a target of the investigation. He’s entitled that. Hillary Clinton got that, and he couldn’t get that.”

Giuliani added that he would like to get an interview that isn’t under oath, but is recorded so the president’s answers can’t be misrepresented.

Later in the interview, Giuliani said, “I would say, right now, the odds are he wouldn’t be interviewed, but I don’t close my mind to it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett