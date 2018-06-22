Sharpton on Separating Families: ‘Trump’s Base Wouldn’t Tolerate Seeing White Children Treated Like That’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” network host Al Sharpton said President Donald Trump’s base “wouldn’t tolerate” white children being separated from their families as a result of his administration’s immigration policies.

Partial transcript as follows:

SHARPTON: First of all, all of us—I agree with what was said. All of us hold in high esteem the families who have a lost loved one, but what does that have to do with separation of other families? He’s mixing an issue that has nothing to do with the other.

WALLACE: Right.

SHARPTON: For him to shamelessly do that—

WALLACE: Right.

SHARPTON: —because of what he did, I think is add to and manipulate their pain. Secondly, when you have someone saying that they’re not our children, but he very carefully says they’re not from Idaho or Texas, he’s really sending this whole racial signal that I’ve been saying from the beginning, which is why I went yesterday to McAllen, Texas, with an ecumenical group. We’re not saying that about Canadian children. We’re not saying about people that come here illegally from other countries. We’re saying that about children from South America, Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean because he’s not saying that about everybody. He’s saying that about distinct people who are stopped at that border. Are we standing at the Canadian border saying, if we find any of y’all coming in another way, we’re separating you from your children? No, because they wouldn’t tolerate that. And most of Donald Trump’s base wouldn’t tolerate seeing white children treated like that.