Beto O’Rourke Disses Texas Chick-fil-A Bill

A man carries he drink outside a Chick-Fil-A fast food restaurant in Hollywood, California August 1, 2012. Thousands of Americans turned out Wednesday to feast on fried chicken in a politically-charged show of support for a family owned fast-food chain which opposes same-sex marriage. Long lines and traffic jams were …
ROBYN BECK/AFP/GettyImages

Beto O’Rourke on Sunday dismissed the bill signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to defend businesses like Chick-fil-A from discrimination.

“Discrimination is an urgent issue in our state,” O’Rourke said on Twitter. “Discrimination against Chick-fil-A is not.”

Abbott signed the bill Thursday preventing city municipalities and governments in Texas from taking adverse actions against businesses because of their religious beliefs.

The bill was passed by the Texas legislature after the San Antonio City Council voted to block Chick-fil-A from opening a restaurant in the airport.

“Texas protects religious liberty,” Abbot wrote on Twitter, sharing footage of him signing the bill surrounded by Chick-fil-A food and drinks.

