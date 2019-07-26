Joe Biden Taunts Trump over Response to Fox News Poll

Joe Biden’s campaign mocked President Donald Trump over his response to a Fox News poll showing the Democrat frontrunner leading in a hypothetical 2020 matchup.

The former vice president took to social media on Friday to ding Trump for criticizing a new poll by Fox News showing him losing nationally by ten percentage points to Biden.

“@realDonald Trump glad you saw the latest from Fox: Biden 49%, Trump 39. You’re losing by ten,” Biden’s campaign wrote. “Have a nice day”:

.@realDonaldTrump, we know you love the polls. We're glad you saw the latest from Fox: Biden 49%, Trump 39. You're losing by ten. Have a nice day. — Team Joe (@TeamJoe) July 26, 2019

Biden’s taunt came shortly after Trump, himself, had taken to social media to excoriate Fox News over the poll.

“Fox News is at again,” Trump wrote. “So different from what they used to be during the 2016 Primaries, & before – Proud Warriors! Now new Fox Polls, which have always been terrible to me (they had me losing BIG to Crooked Hillary), have me down to Sleepy Joe.”

The president added the poll had him losing, despite having survived a three-year “witch hunt” and a forging a record of economic success.

“Even considering the fact that I have gone through a three-year vicious Witch Hunt, perpetrated by the Lamestream Media in Collusion with Crooked and the Democrat Party, there can be NO WAY, with the greatest Economy in U.S. history, that I can be losing to the Sleepy One,” he wrote. “KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”:

.@FoxNews is at it again. So different from what they used to be during the 2016 Primaries, & before – Proud Warriors! Now new Fox Polls, which have always been terrible to me (they had me losing BIG to Crooked Hillary), have me down to Sleepy Joe. Even considering….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

….the fact that I have gone through a three year vicious Witch Hunt, perpetrated by the Lamestream Media in Collusion with Crooked and the Democrat Party, there can be NO WAY, with the greatest Economy in U.S. history, that I can be losing to the Sleepy One. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

As Trump accurately pointed out in recent years, polling conducted by Fox News has not been the most reliable. This was most notably evident during the last presidential campaign. On November 7, 2016, one day prior to the election, the network published a poll showing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton leading Trump by four percentage points nationally.