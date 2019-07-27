POTUS Primary Challenger Bill Weld: Trump Turning GOP into ‘Party of Racism’

Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld (R) said on Saturday that President Donald Trump could “finish” the national Republican Party in 2020 if he continues to send “racist” tweets about Democrats of color like Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD).

“I think the days of this particular constellation of the Republican Party in Washington, their days as a national Party could be finished and go down with Donald Trump in 2020,” said Weld, who has not gained any traction whatsoever in his bid to primary Trump. “That’s my honest view of the future.”

Earlier this week, Weld ripped Trump as a “raging racist” and warned that Trump will turn the GOP into the “party of racism” unless it rejects Trump’s “racism.”

Speaking at the NAACP convention in Detroit, Weld discussed Trump’s “go back” tweets against the left-wing freshman “Squad” that was met with intense backlash and said those tweets were more proof that Trump is a “raging racist.”

“Donald Trump is a raging racist, okay? He’s a complete and thoroughgoing racist. And he made that choice, a choice a long time ago, when he was engaged in the housing business in New York with his father,” Weld reportedly said.

The GOP primary challenger who is barely registering in the polls added that the national Republican Party has a “moral choice” to reject Trump’s “racism.”

“Unless the Republican Party in Washington expressly, expressly rejects the racism of Donald Trump, they’re going to come to be universally viewed as the party of racism in America,” Weld predicted.

Those who agree with Weld’s predictions have warned that Trump could be to the national GOP what former Governor Pete Wilson and former Congressman Bob Dornan were to California’s Republican Party in the 1990s.