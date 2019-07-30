Marianne Williamson Not ‘Surprised’ Politicians Are ‘YADA, YADA, YADA’ in Americans’ Eyes

Author and speaker Marianne Williamson said Tuesday during the CNN broadcast of the July 30th 2020 Democrat presidential debate that she does not think the Democrats “should be surprised” that a lot of Americans are disillusioned by politicians who take money from corporations.

“I don’t think the Democratic Party should be surprised that so many Americans believe: yada, yada, yada…,” Marianne Williamson said during Tuesday night’s debate on CNN.

“It is time for us to start over with people who have not taken donations from any of these corporations and can say with real moral authority, ‘That is over, we are going to establish funding for public campaigns,'” she continued.

Williamson called for a “constitutional amendment” or “legislation” that would solve many problems in this country because she said special interest groups are the root cause of them.

“The issue of gun safety is that of course, the NRA has us in a chokehold — so do the pharmaceutical companies, so do the health insurance companies, so do the fossil fuel companies, and so do the defense contractors,” she continued. “And none of this will change unless we have a constitutional amendment or pass legislation that establishes public funding for federal campaigns.”

Williamson even called out her fellow candidates for taking money from corporate donors.

“But for politicians, including my fellow candidates, who themselves have taken tens of thousands — and in some cases hundreds of thousands of dollars — from these same corporate donors, to think that they now have the moral authority to say, ‘We’re gonna take them on,'” Williamson said.