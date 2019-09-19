Tulsi Gabbard Fundraises off Calling Trump ‘Saudi Arabia’s Bitch’

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is raising money off a controversial remark she made earlier this week, in which she said President Donald Trump was turning the U.S. into “Saudi Arabia’s bitch.”

Gabbard had been responding to a tweet by Trump about a missile attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities, which officials are increasingly convinced was launched from Iran.

“Trump awaits instructions from his Saudi masters. Having our country act as Saudi Arabia’s bitch is not “America First,” she tweeted.

.@realDonaldTrump Trump awaits instructions from his Saudi masters. Having our country act as Saudi Arabia’s bitch is not “America First.” https://t.co/kJOCpqwaQS — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) September 16, 2019

In November 2018, Gabbard called Trump “Saudi Arabia’s bitch” directly:

Hey @realdonaldtrump: being Saudi Arabia’s bitch is not “America First.” — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) November 21, 2018

And on Monday, Gabbard tweeted at the president, also opposing any defense of Saudi Arabia: “We are not your prostitutes. You are not our pimp.”

In the fundraising email — which has the subject, “RE: Saudi Arabia’s b*tch” — Gabbard’s campaign writes (original emphasis):

Yesterday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the attack on Saudi oil facilities “an act of war” and President Trump announced new sanctions on Iran. We wanted to make sure you caught Tulsi’s email below because we’re on the brink of war with Iran, making her message more important than ever. Watch her video that calls out Trump for pimping our military out to do Saudi Arabia’s bidding, and chip in whatever you can afford. … I am prepared to serve as Commander in Chief on day one and I am asking for your help to get there. Will you chip in $11 right now to bring a soldier’s values of service above self to the White House?

Gabbard is a major in the U.S. Army National Guard.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He earned an A.B. in Social Studies and Environmental Science and Public Policy from Harvard College, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.