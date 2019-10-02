Andrew Yang Raises $10 Million in Third Quarter, over Triple Last Haul

White House candidate Andrew Yang took in $10 million in the third quarter of 2019 — tripling his previous fundraising haul — the technology entrepreneur’s campaign announced Wednesday.

Yang will enter the year’s fourth and final quarter with $6.3 million in cash on hand, much of which was raised from small-dollar donors, the campaign said. Yang received an average donation of $30.18, while nearly $100 online donations were under $200.

During a Monday campaign rally in Los Angeles, Yang hinted at the substantial fundraising haul, saying his campaign is “one of the only true growth stories in 2020.”

“Whereas some of the other campaigns that we look at, they’re plateauing or in some cases contracting. And we’re growing by multiples,” the presidential candidate told the media.

The Yang campaign signaled it will use part of the funds to bolster its operations in earlier primary states such as Iowa and New Hampshire.

“We’re going to have the resources to compete everywhere in the country. And we’re going to have a combination of traditional infrastructure and smart investments that we think are more appropriate to 2019 and 2020,” said Yang.

Yang took in $1.7 million in the first quarter of this year and $2.8 million in the second quarter.

The candidate has qualified for the next Democrat presidential primary stage on October 15.

On Tuesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) campaign announced it raised $25.3 million, while South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg took in $19.1 million. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), whose campaign has struggled to take flight in recent months, raised $11.6 million and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) brought in $6 million.