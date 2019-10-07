Donald Trump: Impeach Nancy Pelosi

President Donald Trump criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi late Sunday, suggesting she and Rep. Adam Schiff be “impeached” for their attempt to remove him from office.

“Nancy Pelosi knew of all of the many Shifty Adam Schiff lies and massive frauds perpetrated upon Congress and the American people, in the form of a fraudulent speech knowingly delivered as a ruthless con, and the illegal meetings with a highly partisan ‘Whistleblower & lawyer,’ Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump said Pelosi knew in advance Schiff would lie about his phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, which he described as “treason.”

“This makes Nervous Nancy every bit as guilty as Liddle’ Adam Schiff for High Crimes and Misdemeanors, and even Treason,” he wrote. “I guess that means that they, along with all of those that evilly ‘Colluded’ with them, must all be immediately Impeached!”

Members of Congress cannot be impeached but Congress can vote to censure or expel a member with a two-thirds majority. Only five members of the House of Representatives have been expelled in the history of the United States.

The president commented on Twitter after lawyers for the first “whistleblower” announced Sunday that they had a second anonymous intelligence whistleblower.

The White House fired back at the news, challenging motives of the so-called “whistleblowers” who remained anonymous.

“It doesn’t matter how many people decide to call themselves whistleblowers about the same telephone call — a call the president already made public — it doesn’t change the fact that he’s has done nothing wrong,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement to reporters.

