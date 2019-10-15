Mayor Pete Buttigieg released a new ad on Tuesday highlighting his “Medicare for all who want it” versus the plan proposed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The ad features talking heads describing Buttigieg’s plan as making “more sense” by allowing voters to have a choice whether they want to go to universal health care or keep their private plan.

The ad features Van Jones praising the plan, during a TV appearance.

“That’s a much better formulation… it’s working towards a universal health care system, but it doesn’t wipe out private insurance… To me, that makes more sense,” he says.

The ad highlights a sharp contrast between the two candidates prior to the Tuesday night’s debate as Buttigieg struggles to gain ground against the two leftist top tier senators.