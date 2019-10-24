A partial transcript is as follows:

TRISH REGAN: Speaking about some of those Republicans that aren’t really speaking up for the president, you also have some that are, in some ways, trying to harm him. Mitt Romney being one. He’s reacted to whistleblower reports saying, “they’re troubling in the extreme.” He says the president’s phone call with the Ukraine president was “wrong and appalling.” Now on the withdrawal of troops from Syria, he is saying, “what we have done to the Kurds will stand as a bloodstain in the annals of American history.” I know you worked for Mitt Romney on his 2012 presidential campaign; when you look at Mitt Romney today and contrast him with the Mitt Romney you knew in 2012, any differences?

STEPHANIE GRISHAM: Yeah, one word comes to mind: “Pathetic.” I would just remind Mitt Romney that he is not president. He lost, and he needs to quit pretending like he is president. We’ve got a great president right now and he should probably get in line with that president, who is doing great things for this country, and Mitt Romney should be proud of that. He should be supporting this president instead of working against him. It’s hard for me to actually hear the word Republican and Mitt Romney in the same sentence.

REGAN: What do you think his motives are?

GRISHAM: He’s not president and he wants to be.

REGAN: Really? Jealousy?

GRISHAM: Yeah.