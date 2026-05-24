Exclusive — Dr. Gorka: USA Killed 177 Jihadis in One Weekend During Biggest Counter Terrorism Op Since 9/11

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Dr. Sebastian Gorka talked about counter terrorism.

Gorka said, “177 jihadis in one weekend, which makes it the biggest counter terrorism operation since September the 11th. 177 enemy killed in action.”

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