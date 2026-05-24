Trump: Negotiations with Iran Moving Forward Constructively

President Donald Trump said Sunday that negotiations with Iran are moving forward constructively and in an orderly fashion, but the sides must take the time to ensure the deal is right.

Trump took to Truth Social in the morning to share an update on what appears to be rapid progress toward a deal.

“The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side,” he wrote.

“The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes!” he added.

The president also noted that the United States’ “relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one.”

He stressed that Iran must comprehend it cannot have a nuclear weapon, and noted that the transaction currently being discussed is “the exact opposite” of the Iran nuclear deal, otherwise known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), agreed to under the Obama administration.

“One of the worst deals ever made by our Country was the Iran Nuclear Deal, put forth and signed into existence by Barack Hussein Obama and the rank amateurs of the Obama Administration,” Trump said.

“It was a direct path to Iran developing a Nuclear Weapon. Not so with the transaction currently being negotiated with Iran by the Trump Administration — THE EXACT OPPOSITE, in fact!” he added.

Trump thanked partners in the Middle East for their support in the pursuit of a deal, and floated additional countries joining the Abraham Accords:

I would like to thank, thus far, all of the countries of the Middle East for their support and cooperation, which will be further enhanced and strengthened by their joining the Nations of the historic Abraham Accords and, who knows, perhaps the Islamic Republic of Iran would like to join, as well!

The post comes as reports indicate U.S. negotiators now believe that, as part of a broader peace deal, Iran would commit to surrendering its nuclear ambitions and enriched uranium, as Breitbart News noted.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has also said Iran is prepared to demonstrate that it is not pursuing nuclear weapons.

Moreover, CBS News senior White House correspondent Jennifer Jacobs reported Sunday that the United States believes Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei greenlit “the broad template for draft deal with Iran.”

“Iran has agreed in principle that in exchange for the US lifting blockade, Iran will agree in principle to dispose of highly enriched uranium,” Jacobs reported. “This draft has to make its way through the leadership system.”

Trump issued another post in the early afternoon, warning against listening to critics who are not familiar with the details of the negotiations.