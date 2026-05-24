It was no contest.

Transgender track athlete and Jurupa Valley High School senior AB Hernandez outdid his female opponents again this year and grabbed the gold in three events at California Interscholastic Federation’s (CIF) Southern Section Track and Field Masters, held Saturday in Ventura County.

Hernandez swept the girls’ jump categories, taking first place in the high jump, long jump, and triple jump.

Under CIF rules established to address criticism of biological boys competing against girls, his female runners-up were also awarded gold medals and stood on a podium holding four athletes instead of the traditional three.

Hernandez’s jumping height and distances far exceeded his female competitors.

According to the meet’s official results, converted from metric measurements:

In the girls’ high jump, Hernandez’s mark was 5 feet, 8 inches while the second place hit 5 feet, 6 inches. In the long jump competition, Hernandez posted a winning mark of 20 feet, 4.75 inches, while the runner-up landed a jump of 19 feet, 1.75 inches. In the triple jump, Hernandez jumped 40 feet, 6.6 inches. Second place was 39 feet, 4.05 inches.

Saturday’s masters meet was a regional competition and served to qualify athletes for the state championship later this month.

Under the new rules, both Hernandez and the closest female medal winner will automatically advance to the state finals.

In last year’s state championship meet, Hernandez took home the gold in the girls’ high jump and triple jump, and placed second in the long jump.

The policy of awarding female competitors medals, despite being outdone by a biological male, was instituted by state athletic officials to guarantee recognition to female athletes who would have otherwise finished behind a transgender competitor or never even made the podium.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this month, Hernandez’s mother criticized the policy of awarding second-place female competitors gold medals and giving them a top place as well on the podium.

Also, earlier this month, in anticipation of the state high school track and field meets, tennis icon Martina Navratilova and Olympic swimming gold medalist Nancy Hogshead blasted Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) for failing to protect girls, Breitbart News also reported.

Last July, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against California state agencies for alleged violations of Title IX, the federal law that prevents sex-based discrimination in educational programs and activities.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.