Southern residents are calling out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for telling northern leftists to “pull up to the South” during a rally called “All Roads Lead to the South” on May 16 in Montgomery, Alabama.

While speaking from behind bulletproof glass, Ocasio-Cortez claimed the United States did not become a true democracy until the 1960s when the Voting Rights Act was passed, Fox News reported Saturday.

She also accused U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts of being part of what she said was a history of regression and oppression.

“It is time for the north to pull up to the south. It is time for New York to pull up to Alabama. It is time for all of us to come to Georgia, to Louisiana, to Tennessee, to Mississippi, and let them know exactly what they have uncorked with this injustice. They think they can draw us out of power. They do not know the sleeping giant that they just awakened,” Ocasio-Cortez stated:

However, social media users had cutting comebacks when they heard her statements. One woman said, “AOC has made yet another bone-headed statement” by telling progressives to “pull up on” states including Alabama.

“You sweet-faced loon. That is not a good idea and I’m gonna tell you why,” she said:

Another social media user said Ocasio-Cortez had “lost her damned mind” by making such statements. “Do you know what pull up means?” he said, noting it is considered to be a threatening statement.

He added that “us real New Yorkers, we don’t claim her.”

Another man questioned why Ocasio-Cortez wanted “a bunch of people with piercings and blue hair to invade the South and I don’t know what they’re supposed to do, um, become baristas or something? But she wants them to tackle the assault on their voting rights, because you know a lot of states are now starting to redistrict. You know, something that the Democrat Party have been doing for years? But now Republicans are starting to do it, legally.”

He then criticized Democrats for doing nothing for the districts they represent and said Democrats are trying to “fear monger the public and their voters, saying that their votes are being suppressed. No.”

“Maybe, just maybe, Republicans can do a much better job,” he added:

The news comes as the White House has urged lawmakers to pass the SAVE America Act, which would require voter ID in elections, proof of citizenship to register to vote, and would end universal mail-in ballots, per Breitbart News.