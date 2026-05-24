Milwaukee Mother Charged in Fentanyl Death of 3-Month-Old Son

A mother in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is facing several felony charges related to the fentanyl death of her three-month-old son.

Tashae Goodman, 31, is facing charges for first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of chronic neglect of a child resulting in death, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday.

Goodman “was arrested on Sunday, May 17, and was charged with reckless homicide,” US Weekly noted.

Authorities said an investigation revealed the baby boy had drugs in his body and his bottle.

“Toxicology tests revealed that the bottle Goodman used for the boy’s final feeding contained fentanyl, the document said. They also showed the infant had fentanyl, xylazine, heroin and oxycodone in his system when he died,” according to the report.

Goodman called 911 on March 22 at almost 4:00 a.m. to report that her child was not breathing, per the report. First responders tried to save the child’s life on scene but were unable to revive him.

Goodman reportedly told dispatchers on the 911 call that she “slept on” her baby when they were on the couch. She later told a detective she fed her son at 1:00 a.m. on March 22 and laid him down on the couch between her body and the couch. She told detectives she woke up at 3:40 a.m. and he was “wedged” between the back of the sofa and a cushion.

She also reportedly told police her son was “bleeding from his nose and head.”

Goodman was set to appear for the first time in court on Wednesday and is expected to return on May 28 for a preliminary hearing, according to the report.

She was booked into the Milwaukee County Jail, and her bail was set at $250,000.