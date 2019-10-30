Cory Booker: White Dems Never Asked if America’s ‘Ready for Another White President’

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) is frustrated that white Democrats running for president are not asked if America is “ready for another white president” while black candidates like himself are asked if America is ready for another black president after Barack Obama became the country’s first black president.

“I’ve had lots of crazy things said to me, like, ‘Is America ready for another black president?’” Booker told the New York Times for a Tuesday story on all-white Democrats leading the diverse field of presidential candidates. “And I’m confident it’s never been asked of a white candidate, ‘Is America ready for another white president?'”

Booker’s comments were featured in a story about the how “the emergence of an all-white top tier reflects a combination of factors at the intersection of race, money and politics.”

Wealthy white liberals with high levels of education have primarily donated to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. The Times also noted that “assumptions about which candidates can or can’t beat President Donald Trump have also hurt minority candidates, with some Democrats fearing that the white working class voters who helped propel Trump to the White House would not support a nonwhite nominee.”

The top priority of the party’s primary electorate is defeating President Donald Trump, and that is why former Vice President Joe Biden is receiving the most support from black Democrats.

In addition, Booker’s and and Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-CA)rather incoherent and lackluster campaigns have not inspired black Democrats, who hold Biden in high regard because he was former President Barack Obama’s loyal vice president, to switch their support from Biden.