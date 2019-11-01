Nolte: Ukraine Scandal Drags Joe Biden Down to Fourth Place in Iowa

According to the latest New York Times/Siena poll, Quid Pro Joe Biden has slid to fourth place in Iowa.

Good grief, he’s losing to Mean Little Mayor Pete.

According to the Real Clear Politics poll of polls, since September 15, Biden has collapsed in the first voting state from 29 percent support on September 15 to just 16 percent support today, from first place to third place behind Elizabeth Warren (22 percent) and Pete Buttigieg (17 percent).

The New York Times/Siena poll puts Biden at a measly (17 percent) behind Warren (22 percent), Buttigieg (18 percent), and Sanders (19 percent) — yes, a 178-year-old guy who just suffered a heart attack is beating Joe Biden in Iowa!

So, after leading in Iowa, even before he launched his campaign, and sometimes by comfortable margins, what changed? What meteor hit Slow Joe on or about September 15? Could it be that September 15 is right around the time the idiotic media launched this stupid Ukraine scandal in the hope that it would forever destroy President Trump?

Why, yes — yes it is. And that is when Biden’s campaign sailed off a cliff.

Meanwhile, Trump’s overall job approval rating has dipped only a few points in the Real Clear Politics poll of polls. And while the public’s disenchantment with impeachment continues to grow as Democrats gather around their secret Star Chamber, hoping hearsay and hate can transform an anodyne phone call into Wateredowngate, the media’s Ukrainian torpedoes aimed at Trump have turned around and blasted Biden.

And it is not just Iowa.

In equally important New Hampshire, Biden is losing to Warren by four points, 21 to 25 percent. And while his devastating 14 point slide began pre-Ukraine, Warren’s climb began with Ukraine, a seven-point climb, from 18 to 25 percent, since September 23.

Sanders is practically tied with Biden in New Hampshire now, a nine-point climb starting on October 11.

Sure, some of this slide has to do with Biden’s gaffes, his everyday idiocy, but Mr. Inevitable, Mr. Electable, has a legitimate scandal on his hands with respect to Ukraine, and unlike the Trump thing with Ukraine, Biden’s is legitimate and serious. And unfortunately for the fake news media, they can no longer cover for Biden, Obama-style, because it is not 2008 anymore. New Media make it impossible for the corporate media to bury Biden’s corruption. We have a real voice in today’s news cycle.

So, sorry, not sorry… No amount of phony outrage, crooked impeachment efforts, and the fake media screaming “hoax,” can change the following facts: 1) Hunter Biden was paid $50,000 a month — a month! — by a Ukrainian energy company when he knows nothing about Ukraine or energy, 2) at the time, Joe was vice president and in charge of Ukraine, 3) Biden used the threat of pulling U.S. aid to force Ukraine to fire a prosecutor looking into Hunter, 4) Hunter convinced a Chinese bank connected to the Chinese government to invest 1.5 billion — with a “B” — into a company he has shares in, 5) Hunter set that deal up while his VP father was in China, and 6) more of the Joe/Hunter rent-seeking comes out almost every day.

So, while Trump has hardly taken a scratch, Biden has lost his lead in the first two voting states, and if he loses those, it’s going to change the dynamic dramatically in states where Biden still leads because the outcome in Iowa and New Hampshire always does.

While the corrupt media were desperately hoping to wipe out Trump with Ukraine, all that’s happened is that those torpedoes have severely damaged the Democrat who had the best chance of defeating Trump.

Can I get a tee hee?

