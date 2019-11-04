Senator Rand Paul criticized the establishment media on Monday, demanding that they report on the “whistleblower” who kicked off the impeachment inquiry with his complaint.

“We also know the name of the whistleblower, the whistleblower needs to come before Congress as a material witness because he worked with Joe Biden at the same time Hunter Biden was getting money from corrupt oligarchs,” Paul said.

Trump invited Paul to the podium to address Kentucky Republicans at his rally at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Paul said that Hunter Biden was getting $50,000 a month from a corrupt Ukrainian gas company simply because of his connections to Vice President Joe Biden.

“I say tonight to the media, do your job and print his name!” Paul shouted as the crowd cheered.

The identity of the so-called “whistleblower” was publicly revealed in October by Real Clear Investigations, but the establishment media has not reported it.

He praised President Trump for continuing to fight the media, despite the ongoing obsession with coverage about impeachment.

“President Trump has great courage, he faces down the fake media every day,” Rand Paul said.

The senator of Kentucky urged his Republican colleagues to have “equal courage” to fight the Democrat effort to impeach the president.

Both the whistleblower and Hunter Biden should be subpoenaed, Paul said, in order to get the truth.

“I say to my colleagues, if Shifty Schiff will not let Hunter Biden come, and will not bring the whistleblower forward, every Republican in Congress should take a walk and say, ‘This is a farce,'” Trump said.