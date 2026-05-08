TN State Rep. Pearson: Trump the ‘Biggest White Supremacist In the United States’

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson (D) said President Donald Trump is the “biggest white supremacist in the United States.”

Host Symone Sanders said, “You had some very impassioned words on the floor, from the state House yesterday. I know, you were barred from they tended to bar you from reentering. What is your message to not just other elected officials and state legislatures across the country, but black and brown voters in some of these states across the South, across the country, about what it’s going to take, because we are, I believe, in a post-Reconstruction period, another one right now.”

Pearson said, “What we experienced, what we saw yesterday in the state of Tennessee was a political lynching. It is very much an era of retribution that we are entering into in the United States of America across the South, where 12 to 20 United States House seats that are black-majority are at risk of being taken away. And nearly 200 seats for state House members and state Senate members are likely to be taken away by the rise of white supremacy and its attempt to solidify its power on behalf of the biggest white supremacists in the United States of America, which is the president of the United States.”

He added, “I was expelled in my other black colleague was expelled from the Tennessee General Assembly standing up for against gun violence while our white colleague was not. That’s not accidental or coincidental. This is a part of who the Tennessee General Assembly is. But in this particular moment, we all have to stand up, speak up, and fight back.”

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