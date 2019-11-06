Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) on Wednesday endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) campaign for president, splitting with her fellow far-left “Squad” members, who are supporting Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

“I’m proud to call her my senator. I can’t wait to call her our president,” Pressley said of Warren in a video shared to Twitter. “You’ve all heard about the senator’s plans but here’s the thing: The plans are about power, who has it, who refuses to let it go, and who deserves more of it. For Elizabeth and for me, power belongs in the hands of the people.”

Big structural change can’t wait. pic.twitter.com/8Sanof9COD — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) November 6, 2019

“That’s why she’s fighting for fundamental change that restores power to those who’ve been left behind and centers those who’ve never had access to it in the first place,” she added.

Pressley’s announcement comes after Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) endorsed Sanders for president and appeared at campaign events for the White House contender. Last month, Ocasio-Cortez campaigned alongside Sanders in Queens, New York, for what was the senator’s first rally since suffering a heart attack. On Sunday, Omar (D-MN) campaigned for Sanders (I-VT) in Minneapolis, stating that she is “excited for President Bernie Sanders.”

“I am beyond honored and excited for a president who will fight against Western imperialism and fight for a just world,” Omar told attendees. “Bernie knows that systematic change in this country has never taken place without millions of people organizing to demand that change.”

Pressley is scheduled to appear on the campaign trail with Warren at a town hall meeting in Raleigh, North, Carolina, on Thursday, reports BuzzFeed News.