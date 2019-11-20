Court Docs: DNA Test Confirms Hunter Biden as Father of Arkansas Baby

A DNA test has established Hunter Biden, former Vice President Joe Biden’s youngest son, as the father of a baby born out of wedlock in Arkansas, according to a motion filed in the state by the child’s mother’s legal counsel.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported on Wednesday:

DNA testing has established, “with scientific certainty,” that Hunter Biden is the father of an Arkansas baby, according to a motion filed Wednesday in Independence County on behalf of the child’s mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts. Biden, son of former vice president Joe Biden, “is not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process,” the filing states. … Hunter Biden, who initially denied having sexual relations with Roberts, eventually agreed to take a DNA test, according to documents filed by Roberts’ attorney, Clint Lancaster.

In an October interview with Hunter Biden in October, ABC News’s Amy Robach did not ask the former vice president’s son about allegations that he fathered a child outside of marriage.

In May, Lunden Alexis Roberts sued Hunter Biden, filing a petition against him for paternity and child support.

“Roberts is asking the court to establish that Hunter Biden, 49, is the baby’s biological father, award her child support and require him to provide health insurance for the infant; out-of-pocket health care expenses would be evenly divided, according to the filing. The mother is also seeking fees, costs and ‘all other just and proper relief,’” the Democrat-Gazette reported in June.

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has not responded to requests for comment from the Democrat-Gazette.

In May, Hunter Biden married South African-born Melissa Cohen. TMZ reported, “The couple was married by an L.A. minister who runs an instant marriage company, which makes us think Uncle Joe and the rest of the fam were not there.”

Hunter Biden previously dated Hallie Biden, the widow of his older brother Beau Biden.

