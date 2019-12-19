South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg slammed President Donald Trump for using the “vocabulary of dictators,” despite having done so himself in recent weeks.

At the Democrat presidential primary debate in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, Buttigieg was asked if he was worried about Trump referring to the press as the “enemy of the people.”

“I’m not worried about the president’s bad sense of humor when it comes to being made fun of,” the mayor said. “I am worried about the fact that he is echoing the vocabulary of dictators around the world.”

Buttigieg made the comment even though his own campaign has recently come under fire for using a slogan associated with communist dictators in Cuba and Venezuela.

This month, the mayor’s campaign launched its Hispanic outreach effort using the Latin American protest chant “El pueblo unido, jamás será vencido.” The slogan, which, roughly translated, means “the people united, will never be defeated,” has been used in communist regimes in Cuba and Venezuela to drum up enthusiasm among supporters:

El pueblo unido, jamás será vencido—the people united, will never be defeated. Today I'm proud to announce a bold, comprehensive plan to dismantle the institutional barriers that have kept Latinos from feeling like they fully belong in their country.https://t.co/V750mBcAGu — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) December 16, 2019

According to The Blaze, the slogan first originated in Chile during the 1970s by supporters of Salvador Allende, a Marxist who ascended to his country’s presidency with strong backing from Fidel Castro and Che Guevara.