Pete Buttigieg’s Campaign Rakes in $24.7 Million in Fourth Quarter

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign announced Wednesday that it raised over $24.7 million in the fourth quarter.

Buttigieg campaign press secretary Chris Meagher said it garnered over 2 million contributions from over 733,000 individual donors in 2019. Most donations to Pete for America totaled less than $200, while the average contribution was $38. The 37-year-old White House contender took in $19.1 million during the previous quarter and over $76 million this year.

“[I]t’s clear the American people are responding to Pete’s message of rallying our country together around bold solutions that will build the coalition we need to beat Trump and usher in a new era the day after Trump leaves office,” Meagher said.

“These figures are even more astounding considering that Pete started this race less then a year ago as an unknown candidate, with just a few staffers and zero dollars in the bank. But what we did have was a shared vision of bringing a new kind of politics to Washington and changing the trajectory of our country,” he added.

The Buttigieg campaign is outpacing the fundraising of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), according to recent reports. A campaign memo revealed last week said that Warren only raised $17 million with just a few days left in the year — a sharp drop from her Q3 haul of $24.6 million. Warren targeted Buttigieg in the most recent Democratic presidential debate, attacking the mayor for glitzy “wine cave” fundraisers with high-dollar donors.