Donald Trump Campaign Raises $46 Million in Fourth Quarter

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign announced Thursday it had raised $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to Reuters.

The numbers include just the Trump campaign’s fundraising which combined with the RNC fundraising haul will deliver another unprecedented funding boost for his re-election campaign.

A senior campaign official said the campaign haul was fueled in part by a surge of donations after Democrats pursued the impeachment of the president.

The number stomps Democrat fundraising numbers, including Sen. Bernie Sanders raising more than $34 million and Mayor Pete Buttigieg raising $25 million in the fourth quarter.

President Trump now has $102.7 million cash on hand according to a Trump campaign official.

“As 2020 dawns, I’m proud to be working hard for Donald Trump’s re-election,” wrote Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh on Twitter. “His wins for all Americans, the strong and growing economy, and promises made and kept will ensure victory.”