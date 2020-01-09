Watch Live: President Donald Trump Speaks at Campaign Rally in Toledo, Ohio

President Donald Trump will speak at his first campaign rally in 2020 in Toledo, Ohio on Thursday.

Supporters of the president camped out overnight in 20-degree weather to be first in line.

WATCH: Team Trump Comms Director @TimMurtaugh outside the @Huntington_Ctr in Toledo, OH before the #TrumpRally tonight Looks cold out there, Tim! Overnight temperatures plunged below 20 degrees and supporters still waited in line all night! pic.twitter.com/DKNZNgmzGb — Team Trump (Text FIRST to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 9, 2020

The lines were reportedly six blocks long.

The line into the Trump rally in Toledo is currently about six blocks long. pic.twitter.com/HljzmnLXsa – @CraigDMauger — Shawn McKenzie 🇺🇸 (@SMcK17) January 9, 2020

Huge line of supporters already waiting for Trump’s Toledo rally hours before start time (per usual). Trump lost this district big to Clinton in 16, but still flipped Ohio red. pic.twitter.com/Jx5WFauRYt — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) January 9, 2020

The rally is expected to begin at 7:00 p.m. EST.